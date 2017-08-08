Officials warn of cliff-jumping dangers following man's death at Laie Point

Following a weekend death at a popular cliff jumping spot on Oahu's north shore, ocean safety officials are speaking out about the dangerous conditions.

Laie Point is known for its cliff where many locals and tourists brave a 30 to 40 foot jump to the waves below.

On Saturday, 38-year-old Gino Caspillan of Honolulu died at the hospital after lifeguards found him unresponsive in the water.

Witnesses said he jumped off the cliff, but the current was too strong that he couldn't climb back up.

Jessica Flink lives across the street and says ocean conditions change quickly.

"Some days you look out and it's glass then within 10 minutes it will switch to choppy water," said Flink.

Flink didn't know anything was wrong until she heard an ambulance roaring through her neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

"It was very disheartening," Flink said. "Had we known, we would have come out and thrown a boogie board down or a surf board down."

"That just shows how tough it is out there even when there's no surf, it can be difficult to get in and out of that area," said Shayne Enright, EMS and Ocean Safety Spokesperson.

Laie Point is tucked away behind a North Shore neighborhood.

It's location is remote and there are no lifeguards around. The nearest tower is about 10 miles away at Sunset Beach.

Neighbors want warning signs posted and rescue tubes to be put in the area.

"We are looking at ways to prevent such things from happening again, but what people need to understand is that the currents are so strong there, and unless you are an extremely strong swimmer, or really good waterman or woman, you just don't truly understand the strength of the ocean," said Enright.

