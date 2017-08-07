'I felt like I got ran over by a truck' ... it was actually a bike, and it left him in the ICU

Early on the morning of July 21, Ray Jensen was walking along Queen Kaahumanu in Kona when he was hit.

"All of sudden, boom, got rammed right in the back," he said. "I felt like I got ran over by a truck."

It was actually a bike.

The impact broke two of his ribs, lacerated his spleen, and caused internal bleeding.

He spent the three days in the intensive care and a week and a half in the hospital.

"They wanted to see if I would stop bleeding instead of operating," Jensen said. "I remember three times they gave me blood."

Jensen, 58, was walking that day because the part-time dishwasher and sales clerk could no longer keep driving his beloved Jeep Cherokee.

His Jeep wasn't registered, and he didn't want to risk it.

Jensen's story — of a man who would rather walk than drive illegally — was shared widely.

And PATH, a group that advocates for bicycle and pedestrian safety, stepped in to help.

"I put the word out and within 24 hours I received funds to pay for his insurance and also pay for his registration, safety inspection, and some gas," said Franz Weber, PATH board member.

Jensen said he's incredibly thankful for all the people who have helped him.

His sister has also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her brother's mounting expenses since he's not yet able to return to work.

Jensen, who lives off the grid in Holualoa, is hoping to get working again on the tiny house he was building. And he said one day he hopes to be there for someone who needs help like he did.

"I hope I'm in a position one day that I can pay it forward as well," he said.

