The last golden zebra in captivity dies in Kona at 19

Sad news from Kona's Three Ring Ranch: Zoe, the golden zebra, has died at 19.

Zoe was born on Molokai, and was incredibly rare. She was believed the only golden zebra in captivity.

"Having Zoe at Three Ring Ranch was as close to having a unicorn around as you can get," said Ann Goody, the ranch's director and curator. "She was such an extraordinary animal."

The zebra was the star attraction at the ranch, an animal sanctuary.

Her unusual color — golden stripes and blue eyes — was due to a pigmentation abnormality.

Goody said Zoe has had over 12,000 visitors while living at the ranch,.

"People came to see her and from then on the mission became education. It wasn't just, 'hey, we've got these weird animals on this property,' it was 'come and learn,'" Goody said.

She added that at one point a man from Texas offered the sanctuary $1 million for Zoe. He wanted to hang her hide in the entryway of his home.

"I had no words," she said. "Obviously, I hung up on him."

