Stop what you're doing. Hawaiian Sun has a new flavor

Hawaiian Sun has a new flavor!

It's called Beach 'n Berry Punch, and it's a combination of blueberry, raspberry, passion fruit juices.. along with acai and pomegranate flavoring.

Beach 'N Berry Punch joins 19 other flavors.

The new flavor debuts next week across the state, but the official debut will be at the Made in Hawaii Festival.

That's Aug. 18 to 20 at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

