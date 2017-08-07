Mililani Cal Ripken team rolls into semifinals

Mililani KC is now just two wins away from the U.S. Cal Ripken World Series title.

The Pacific Southwest champs blanked North Arkansas on Monday morning in quarterfinal action in Branson, Missouri, a 10-0 victory for a team with title hopes.

Evan Elarionoff and Chyler DeSilva combined for the three hit shutout.

DeSilva also hit his third home run of the tournament.

The Mililani team will now take on Troy, New York on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the U.S. championship game.

