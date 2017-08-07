Daniel Dae Kim says 'Hawaii Five-0' exit was about maintaining 'self worth'

As "Hawaii Five-0" fans reel from the departure of two of the show's biggest stars, producer and writer Peter Lenkov took to Twitter on Thursday to say the actors were offered "unprecedented raises, but in the end chose to move on."

CBS says Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale are set to join the cast of "Hawaii Five-0" with its eighth season.

Daniel Dae Kim is standing by his decision to leave "Hawaii Five-0," saying that "all good things come to an end."

Kim addressed his departure Sunday at the Television Critics Association press tour, during which he also talked about his new projects.

"That was a really important part of my life for seven years. I'm really grateful to CBS and everyone involved with show for giving me the opportunity," Kim said. "That said, it's possible to be grateful for the opportunity and respectful of colleagues, and still maintain a steadfast sense of your own worth."

Kim and former "Hawaii Five-0" co-star Grace Park both left the show this summer after a salary disagreement with CBS.

News reports said the two were seeking pay equity for the eighth season of the show. National reports say the two were making 10 to 15 percent less than co-stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan.

The departure of the two stars left many fans reeling, and some have also criticized the show's lack of diversity, a claim CBS has disputed.

