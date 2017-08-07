Daniel Dae Kim says 'Hawaii Five-0' exit was about maintaining 'self worth'

CBS says Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale are set to join the cast of "Hawaii Five-0" with its eighth season.More >>
CBS says Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale are set to join the cast of "Hawaii Five-0" with its eighth season.More >>
As "Hawaii Five-0" fans reel from the departure of two of the show's biggest stars, producer and writer Peter Lenkov took to Twitter on Thursday to say the actors were offered "unprecedented raises, but in the end chose to move on."More >>
As "Hawaii Five-0" fans reel from the departure of two of the show's biggest stars, producer and writer Peter Lenkov took to Twitter on Thursday to say the actors were offered "unprecedented raises, but in the end chose to move on."More >>
It's that time of year again! Share your keiki's back-to-school pictures with us on our Hawaii News Now Facebook page.More >>
It's that time of year again! Share your keiki's back-to-school pictures with us on our Hawaii News Now Facebook page.More >>
PHOTOS: Iao Valley reopens with improvementsMore >>
PHOTOS: Iao Valley reopens with improvementsMore >>
A water main break shut down a portion of Vineyard Boulevard on Thursday during the afternoon commute.More >>
A water main break shut down a portion of Vineyard Boulevard on Thursday during the afternoon commute.More >>