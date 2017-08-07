Macy's stores in Hawaii are hiring to handle back-to-school rush

Macy's is hiring in Hawaii to handle the back-to-school shopping rush.

The department store will host special hiring events in most stores on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Among the stores hiring: Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ka Makana Alii in Kapolei, Kahala, Pearlridge and Waikiki.

Several neighbor island locations are also hiring.

Macy's needs full- and part-time associates to sell merchandise, for operational needs and to fill online orders.

Candidates should apply in advance at macysJOBS.com.

