CFL team that hired Jones fires another former UH coach

The Canadian football team that hired former University of Hawaii head coach June Jones as their offensive coordinator last week has fired another former Rainbow Warrior coach.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League on Monday released defensive coordinator Jeff Reinebold. The 59-year old was promoted to the position in January after serving as the teams special teams coordinator and linebackers coach.
The Tiger-Cats are winless on the season (0-6), and the team's defense is ranked last in points against (39.0), total yards (460) and average yards-per-play (7.5).
Reinebold coached at the University of Hawaii with Jones between 2005 and 2007 and was a member of the undefeated team that appeared in the Sugar Bowl.
