Wie qualifies for Solheim Cup roster

Michelle Wie may have come up short in her pursuit of her second career major at the Women's British Open, but her strong final round finish was enough to qualify her once again for the U.S. Solheim Cup team.

The 27 year-old Punahou graduate began the season in last place in Solheim Cup points and made it her mission to qualify for the biennial matches that run from Aug. 18 to 20 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa.

Wie's third place finish Sunday secured the final automatic berth on captain Juli Inkster's 12-player squad. This will be her fifth time playing for Team USA in the Solheim Cup.

The Teams:

Team USA:

Captain: Juli Inkster

Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller, Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang, Michelle Wie, Brittany Lang, Brittany Lincicome, Lizette Salas, Angel Yin, Austin Ernst.

Team Europe:

Captain: Annika Sorenstam

Georgia Hall (England), Florentyna Parker (England), Mel Reid (England), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (England), Carlota Ciganda (Spain), Suzann Pettersen (Norway), Charley Hull (England), Karine Icher (France), Anna Nordqvist (Sweden), Caroline Masson (Germany), Emily Pedersen (Denmark), Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden).

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.