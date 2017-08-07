Get ready to cap off your summer of fun during the first-ever Silent Disco at the Battleship Missouri Memorial on Friday, August 11 from 6-9 PM. Silent Disco aboard the Mighty Mo is a fresh, new approach to pau hana partying, where beats are transmitted live over channels mixed by different DJs, synched onto specialized wireless headsets. Attendees can dance together to the same music or change to a completely different playlist at the flip of a switch.

Silent Disco is an 18+ party aboard the famous and historic USS Missouri. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress and enjoy a premier sunset experience in the heart of Pearl Harbor, dancing the night away on the deck of America’s last battleship.

Tickets for admission cost $20 and include party headphones, twilight tours of the Mighty Mo, as well as complimentary shuttle service to and from the venue. This is an exclusive event with limited admission. Purchase tickets today at ussmissouri.org/silentdisco. Food and craft beer will be available for purchase (cash only) on deck from Gordon Biersch’s pop-up venue.

To get to the Battleship Missouri Memorial, guests without base access must proceed to the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center and ride the shuttle to the venue.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.