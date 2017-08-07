Forecast: Dry trade wind weather for first day of school

A trade wind weather pattern will prevail through the week.

Dry and stable conditions will limit rainfall amounts for the next couple days. Gusty trade winds will ease a notch to start the work week, then strengthen back to locally breezy levels for the second half of the week.

No significant swells are expected during the forecast period. The locally generated trade wind swell will drop off slightly on Tuesday, then increase about Friday in response to the new round of strong trades.

Choppy waters and rough seas will return as well. A gale low currently passing south of Samoa, has generated a swell in the direction of the main Hawaiian Islands. We should see it next Sunday.

No active tropical systems in the Central or East Pacific.

- Dan Cooke

