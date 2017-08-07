As summer winds down, thousands of Hawaii students return to school

As school begins for tens of thousands of public school students across the state, both Maui and Kauai are grappling with a bus driver shortage that will undoubtedly cause problems for hundreds of students who ride the bus as their main mode of transportation.

As school begins for tens of thousands of public school students across the state, both Maui and Kauai are grappling with a bus driver shortage that will undoubtedly cause problems for hundreds of students who ride the bus as their main mode of transportation.

Maui, Kauai grappling with bus driver shortage that will affect service

Maui, Kauai grappling with bus driver shortage that will affect service

Tens of thousands of Hawaii students will be returning to school for the 2017 to 2018 school year.

According to the state Department of Education, most public school students begin classes Monday except for those on multi-track schedules or charter school students.

Most private schools start the week of Aug. 14, with the exception of St. Louis School and Kamehameha Schools Kapalama, which begin this week.

More than 53,000 colleges, university and private school students return to campus on Monday, Aug. 21, the state Department of Transportation said.

The DOT says to expect more traffic, which is why state and city leaders will be holding a “Beat the School Jam” news conference Monday morning to address efforts to alleviate congestion.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.