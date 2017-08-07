Hawaii paroling admin reassigned pending investigation

HONOLULU (AP) - The Hawaii Department of Public Safety has temporarily reassigned longtime Paroles and Pardons Administrator Tommy Johnson pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda says Johnson, who formerly served as deputy director of the Department of Public Safety for corrections, was reassigned on March 6, but a spokeswoman for the department declined to provide any additional information about the investigation.

Espinda said earlier this year Johnson was reassigned temporarily at the request of Hawaii Paroling Authority Chairman Edmund "Fred" Hyun.

A spokeswoman for the department says Johnson is being paid his full salary while he is temporarily assigned to the department's Training and Staff Development office.

That office is responsible for training new correctional officers and deputy sheriff recruits.

