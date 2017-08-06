Forecast: Dry trade wind weather for Back to School

Trade winds will be blowing through the islands all week long, with dry and stable conditions as public schools go back into session Monday. Winds will back off just a little Monday and Tuesday, and then speed up again for the second half of the week, possible becoming quite gusty on Friday. Rainfall will be limited for the next few days, but should return to more normal levels near the end of the week.

At the beach, there's still some fun surf for east and south shores at 2 to 4 feet, with good fishing and diving again for north and west shores. A Small Craft Advisory remains up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through the day Monday.

- Ben Gutierrez

