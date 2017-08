An elderly women died Sunday after crashing her vehicle in Kaneohe.

According to police, the 83-year-old Kaneohe woman was driving home when she veered off the road and apparently hit a rock wall.

The accident happened at a home on Liula Street around noon.

She was transported to the Castle Medical Center where she later died.

The woman was the only occupant in the vehicle, police say.

Her exact cause of death is unknown at this time.

This is Oahu's 26th traffic fatality of 2017 compared to 28 this time of year in 2016.

