UFC titleholder Michael Bisping's rental car burglarized in east Maui

A UFC Champion's vacation in Hawaii has been marred by a car break in.

Michael Bisping posted a photo to his Instagram Saturday of a Maui police officer inspecting his rental car, dusting for fingerprints.

Bisping and a group of 4 others had just completed hiking at the Bamboo Forest trail in Nailiili when they came out around dusk and discovered the damage.

The photo shows a smashed back window of the vehicle.

Bisping wrote that the thieves stole his wife's bag with his wallet and their clothes inside.

"The police were great. They came out very quickly, dusted for fingerprints and we went on our way, back to the hotel, all 5 of us, covered in mud and almost naked," Bisping wrote. "Great day, apart from the robbery."

Bisping is the current UFC middle weight champion.

No arrests have been reported with the incident.



A post shared by Mikebisping (@mikebisping) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.