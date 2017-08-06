Pearl Harbor bike path, Neal Blaisdell Park to close as city sweeps homeless

There's been a long-standing homeless population along the Pearl City bike path. But some say the numbers have been increasing in the past few weeks, with some bikers and joggers saying they're now avoiding the path.

After years of complaints, the massive homeless encampment that spans the Pearl Harbor Bike Path will soon be torn down.

Navy to let city clear large homeless encampment from Pearl Harbor bike path

A popular bike path plagued with a growing homeless population is shutting down for the rest of August.

Starting Monday, the city will close the Pearl Harbor Bike Path from Lehua Avenue to Hekaha Street.

Crews will complete landscaping jobs, finish repairs to park amenities and conduct homeless sweeps.

In previous reports, Hawaii News Now learned a jurisdictional issue kept city and Navy officials in disagreement over who was responsible to maintain the path.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell recently signed a grant of easement agreement with the Navy that allows the DOT to manage a portion of the path.

Bicyclists who use the path will be rerouted onto Kamehameha Highway.

Neal Blaisdell Park in Pearl City will also be closed during that time frame.

The area will reopen on Sept. 1. City officials say once the park and path reopens, officials will strictly enforce stored property rules, monitor for violations and enforce closure hours from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m daily.

