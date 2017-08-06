Wie charges through final round to top-five finish at British Open

Michelle Wie started the British Open as the leader after round one. But, heading into Sunday's final round she was 10 strokes back of the top spot. But a late push and a six-under-66 pushed the Honolulu native right back into contention on the last day in Fife, Scotland. She ended up tied for third and just five strokes behind winner I.K. Kim.

"I started off really hot," Wie told the Golf Channel in an interview. "I knew I was ten shots behind and I needed to do something."

The Punahou grad come out firing on the links at Kingsbarns. She birdied six times before making the turn on Sunday. She slowed down a bit on the back nine. She offset her only birdie during that span with a bogey on the 17th hole.

"I'm really proud of myself for giving myself a chance to do something," Wie added. "I feel really go about it. Just not being to able to play that well in the last couple of British Opens, then playing well this week and last week as well - I'm gaining a lot of confidence."

With her finish on Sunday, Wie has landed in the top-five on five occasions in the last nine tournaments she's entered.

