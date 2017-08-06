Big Island man arrested after chase; found with loaded handgun, heroin

Hawaii Island police arrested a 30-year-old Honomu man suspected of leading police on a chase.

According to police, Jordan Kaneshiro abandoned a vehicle in Papaikou after fleeing from officers on July 24th. At the time, he was wanted on a no-bail warrant of arrest.

When officers found the vehicle, authorities say they found a loaded handgun and black-tar heroin in the vehicle.

Earlier this week, Kaneshiro was arrested and charged with multiple firearm and drug offenses.

His bail is set at $71,000.

