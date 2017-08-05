Forecast: Dry trade wind weather for the weekend

A rather dry trade wind weather pattern is expected for much of the week, with locally breezy conditions for Sunday. The trade winds may back off just a tad for Monday and Tuesday before speeding up again. Rainfall amounts should be light to nil.

The strong trades are also bringing in a rough and choppy swell for east shores. The south-southwest swell is headed downward. For mariners, a Small Craft Advisory is posted for typically windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island, as well as the Kaiwi Channel, waters off Leeward Oahu and Windward Maui waters.

- Ben Gutierrez

