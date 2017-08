Honolulu police arrested three people Friday night on suspicion of gambling offenses.

HPD arrested 49-year-old Soo Jung Kim, 30-year-old Steven Savali and 36-year-old Jin Suk An shortly before 8 p.m.

The three were arrested on North School Street at what sources say they believe are suspected game rooms.

The three now face charges of promoting gambling in the second degree, and possession of a gambling device.

In a crack down on illegal gambling on Oahu, HPD arrested one woman last week from a suspected game room in the Ala Moana area.

