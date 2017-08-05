Man in critical condition after jumping off Laie Point

A man is in critical condition after jumping off a notoriously dangerous spot on Oahu's North Shore.

According to witnesses, a man jumped off Laie Point and wasn't able to make it back up the cliff.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lifeguard conducted a tricky rescue, but they were eventually able to bring the unidentified man to shore. They conducted CPR until paramedics arrived.

Authorities strongly discourage people from jumping off remote areas where there are no lifeguards. In this case, swimmers faced hazardous conditions, and 6 to 10 foot faces with wind.

