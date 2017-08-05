Iao Valley reopens with improvements, but more repairs are expected

Maui cultural leaders say they were shocked to see county contractors truck tons of sacred rocks out of Iao Valley following September's major flooding.More >>
Maui cultural leaders say they were shocked to see county contractors truck tons of sacred rocks out of Iao Valley following September's major flooding.More >>
Kepaniwai Park in Iao Valley reopened to visitors Monday morning, the first section of the popular landmark to accept visitors since a massive flood caused significant damage to the valley in September of last year.More >>
Kepaniwai Park in Iao Valley reopened to visitors Monday morning, the first section of the popular landmark to accept visitors since a massive flood caused significant damage to the valley in September of last year.More >>
A $1.8 million project to make repairs to Maui’s Iao Valley State Monument is set to begin Monday after historic flooding ravaged the area last year.More >>
A $1.8 million project to make repairs to Maui’s Iao Valley State Monument is set to begin Monday after historic flooding ravaged the area last year.More >>
PHOTOS: Iao Valley reopens with improvementsMore >>
PHOTOS: Iao Valley reopens with improvementsMore >>
A water main break shut down a portion of Vineyard Boulevard on Thursday during the afternoon commute.More >>
A water main break shut down a portion of Vineyard Boulevard on Thursday during the afternoon commute.More >>