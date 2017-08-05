Iao Valley reopens with improvements, but more repairs are expec - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Iao Valley reopens with improvements, but more repairs are expected

IAO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) -

After months of being closed for repairs, the historic Iao Valley State Monument has reopened. 

State officials from the Department of Land and Natural Resources said the monument opened at 7 a.m. Saturday to welcome visitors to the park after a lengthy closure. 

In September 2016, floods devastated the area, forcing the DLNR to close the park to complete repairs.

The $1.8 million repair project is on going, DLNR officials said, but pending permit approval to complete renovations, officials decided to reopen the park until construction may resume in the fall.

“We thank the Maui community and visitors for their patience and understanding during the park closure, but we still need to complete further safety measures later this year. We believe these improvements and repairs will provide our park users and visitors with the assurance that their health and safety are our top priorities,” State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell said.

Some of the renovations taking  place at the park include parking lot improvements, hillside stabilization and other facility upgrades.

