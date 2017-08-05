Missing OCCC inmate arrested after failing to return from work furlough

Honolulu police have arrested an OCCC inmate who went missing in early July.

Officials say Martin Williams left the facility on July 9 for a work furlough program and failed to return by his designated time.

HPD located and arrested Williams Friday night.

He was serving time for promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree, and now faces an additional charge of escape.

Williams is considered a community custody inmate, which is the lowest classification status.

