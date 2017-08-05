Missing OCCC inmate arrested after failing to return from work f - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Missing OCCC inmate arrested after failing to return from work furlough

Martin Williams (Image: Dept. of Public Safety) Martin Williams (Image: Dept. of Public Safety)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Honolulu police have arrested an OCCC inmate who went missing in early July.

Officials say Martin Williams left the facility on July 9 for a work furlough program and failed to return by his designated time.

HPD located and arrested Williams Friday night. 

He was serving time for promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree, and now faces an additional charge of escape. 

Williams is considered a community custody inmate, which is the lowest classification status. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly