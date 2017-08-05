Missing OCCC inmate arrested after failing to return from work furlough

Martin Williams (Image: Dept. of Public Safety) HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
Honolulu police have arrested an OCCC inmate who went missing in early July.
Officials say Martin Williams left the facility on July 9 for a work furlough program and failed to return by his designated time.
HPD located and arrested Williams Friday night.
He was serving time for promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree, and now faces an additional charge of escape.
Williams is considered a community custody inmate, which is the lowest classification status.
