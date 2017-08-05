Ala Moana Blvd. reopens after irrigation line breaks

Board of Water Supply crews have repaired a broken water line that temporarily shut down eastbound lanes of Ala Moana Boulevard Saturday.

All lanes into Waikiki were opened just before 12:30 p.m.

A city spokesperson says the water line was used for irrigation purposes.

Traffic was temporarily rerouted onto Piikoi street as crews completed repairs.

The break was first reported around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.