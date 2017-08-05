Forecast: Breezy trades to cool the weekend

Trade winds will be with us into the coming week, and will be strongest during the weekend. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but the winds may push a shower or two to the leeward side from time to time.

At the beach, a south-southwest swell will peak today, bringing some possible head-high sets. For mariners, a Small Craft Advisory is posted for typically windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island, as well as the Kaiwi Channel, waters off Leeward Oahu and Windward Maui waters.

- Ben Gutierrez

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.