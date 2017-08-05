For the first time ever, Farrington plays football on its very own home field

Crowds were cheering and bands were playing. Finally, a football game was being played at Farrington High School.

The Friday night lights were on for the first time for the Governors, who've been waiting 80 years for a place to call their own. Now, it was the Edward "Skippah" Diaz Stadium, named after the late teacher and coach.

The crowd arrived early at the $19 million dollar facility, filling the stands for a J.V. game with Kamehameha.

"First game, first stadium -- we're in!" said Edwin Hosaka, who played center for the football team in 1953.

"This is history, you know what I mean? This is history, especially Farrington and Kamehameha, first game," said an excited Emosi Finau, whose children and grandchildren attended Farrington.

"You know it's here, and it's a long time coming. And it's good to share it with the community," said Farrington principal and alum Al Carganilla. "As you can see just our J.V. game is usually not this packed, but it's a lot of people here to witness the opening of the stadium."

Carganilla said everyone pitched in. Teachers, staff, parents, students and alumni volunteered for everything from parking to tickets to the concession stands.

Some alums returned to the campus after decades away just to be part of the historic event -- even if they spent a lot of the time working.

"Last we were here was in '75. So, wow, that's like more than 40 years?" said Curtis Murobayashi, who graduated from Farrington in 1975. He was fetching bottled water and refreshments at the concession stand, where people were lined up for teri burgers, hot dogs and chips.

By the time the varsity teach took the field for their pre-season matchup against Kamehameha in what's been dubbed "The Kalihi Bowl," the stands were packed with a sea of Farrington fans, dressed in maroon.

Cheering their team. On their field.

"Long time waiting, yeah? Because we had so many cancellations, delays with construction and stuff," said Farrington staff member Willie Solomon, who was helping with security. "So to finally come to this day is a big day for Kalihi."

Three more regular season varsity football games are scheduled at Edward "Skippah" Diaz Stadium this year.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.