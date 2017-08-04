Roland Cazimero's family pleads for return of beloved musician's guitars

Here's a look at one of the guitars that musician Roland Cazimero's family is hoping will be returned. (Image: Family)

Family members of the late musician Roland Cazimero are pleading for the return of five guitars that have been borrowed over the years.

Roland Cazimero, the guitar playing half of the legendary musical duo The Brothers Cazimero, died earlier this month. He was 66.

The missing instruments include a 12-string guitar with spruce top and Kauai koa top, back, sides and neck, and a 12-string white Ovation guitar.

Cazimero, with his older brother Robert, made a huge mark on modern Hawaiian music. The two won numerous Na Hoku Hanohano awards, and for more than a decade, served as the resident band at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel's Monarch Room.

In January 2000, they performed a sold out show at Carnegie Hall.

And six years later, The Brothers Cazimero were inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame.

The brothers also made a host of TV appearances and their songs -- from "My Sweet Pikake Lei" to "At Home in the Islands" -- have served as a soundtrack for a generation in the islands.

Anyone who has information on Cazimero's guitars is asked to contact Jon Briones by email.

