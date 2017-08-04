Gabbard: USDA should require clear GMO labeling on all foods

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is urging the USDA to make GMO labeling on foods clear and -- and universal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is developing final rules on GMO-labeling requirements, and it's not yet clear what the new rules will entail.

Gabbard, D-Hawaii, joined other members of Congress in calling for clear GMO labeling on foods. (Others have critiqued the proposal.)

"Nine out of 10 Americans consistently report they want the right to know if their food is produced with genetic engineering, the same right held by consumers in 64 other countries," Gabbard said, in a news release.

"We expect USDA's mandatory GMO disclosure standard to apply to all GMO foods, including foods which contain ingredients like highly refined sugars and oils, as well as foods produced with new genetic engineering techniques."

