Thieves ram stolen SUV into surf shop, get away with armloads of stuff

Maui police are looking for three suspects who plowed an SUV into the front door of a Kahului surf shop and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The burglary happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday at the Hi-Tech Surf Sports store at 425 Koloa St.

Surveillance video captured the thieves using a black SUV to ram the front door of the shop. The store’s owner said they stole about $10,000 worth of merchandise.

“They knew exactly what they wanted. They ran to the GoPro case, took a crowbar to the Plexiglas and gave it a few whacks, cleaned out the GoPro case, then gave a whack to the drone case and took our GoPro Drones," said owner Kim Ball.

Ball said the thieves also stole about 20 to 30 women's swimsuits and tried to steal a surfboard but couldn't fit it in the vehicle. He said they were in and out in less than two minutes and were able to escape before officers arrived.

"The SUV was later found at another location in Makawao, set on fire and completely destroyed," said MPD's Public Information Officer Gregg Okamoto.

Okamoto said the suspects are unidentified at this time and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.