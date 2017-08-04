Hawaii doesn't have the highest energy costs in the nation (thanks to its balmy weather)

Hawaii has the highest electricity costs in the nation.

But when it comes to the overall price tag for all energy costs, Hawaii actually ranks in the middle of the country.

And we can thank the state's warm climate for that.

A new analysis by WalletHub found that Hawaii has the highest prices in the nation for electricity, natural gas and motor fuel.

But Hawaii has the lowest electricity consumption per consumer, and doesn't have to pay home heating costs.

Those savings put Hawaii in 37th place for total energy costs.

The state with the highest energy costs was Connecticut, and Alaska and Rhode Island rounded out the top three.

