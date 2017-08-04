Local 'Spider-Man' actor to star in new horror-comedy

Jacob Batalon, a graduate of Damien Memorial School, has lined up another high-profile acting gig.

The comedic best friend to Peter Parker in this summer's “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” will portray one of the leading role in a flim called “Blood Fest,” a new horror-comedy from Rooster Teeth, a studi headquartered in Austin, Texas.

The movie centers around a group of friends who attend a film festival celebrating horror movies before finding out the organizer has a nefarious agenda.

The film is the latest in a string of project for Batalon, along with “The True Don Quixote” and “Every Day.”

“Blood Fest” is currently in pre-production as studio continues to cast roles.

