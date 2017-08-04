Mililani Cal Ripken team tops Iowa in World Series

Mililani KC is off to a great start at the 2017 Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Missouri.

The Pacific Southwest champs opened the tournament 2-0 in pool play after knocking off the representative from Iowa Friday morning, 13-0.

Chyler DeSilva led the way for the Mililani team, with 2 homers and 5 runs batted in.

