Prep football season begins with first-ever Farrington home game

Under a set of bright, brand-new lights that will illuminate the entire Kalihi neighborhood, the 2017 prep football season gets underway on Friday night at the brand-new Skippa Diaz Stadium.

The Farrington Governors will host their neighbors from Kapalama in the first-ever varsity home football game played at Farrington High School.

The Kamehameha Warriors, currently ranked seventh in the recently-released ScoringLive Division I Football Power Rankings, are coming off a disappointing 3-6 season and a third-place finish in the ILH. Abu Maafala begins his second season as Kamehameha head coach, with talented quarterback Thomas Yam at the helm and 8 starters returning on defense.

The Governors, meanwhile, come in ranked ninth after finishing 2016 with an 8-4 record, reaching the semifinals in the HHSAA's Open Division state tournament. Randall Okimoto is in his 16th season at Farrington and will look to rebuild a team that lost 16 starters to graduation.

Kamehameha has won 36 of 56 meetings against Farrington. The last time the two teams met was in 2013.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Oher games tonight:

Kapolei vs. Campbell

Punahou vs. Moanalua

Waipahu vs. Nanakuli

Kalaheo vs. Kamehameha-Maui

