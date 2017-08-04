Dunkin' dropping the Donuts from its brand?

What is Dunkin’ Donuts without the donuts? Just Dunkin’ apparently.

But don’t worry, they will still serve their sweet treats.

It started with locations in Pasadena, Calif. and Canton, Mass. when parent company Dunkin’ Brands opened a new location called Dunkin’ – a test of what they term “the one-name treatment.”

The idea stems from the company wanting people to think of the store as a coffee destination that also sells doughnuts.

Dunkin’ Donuts will not make a decision on whether it will change its name until late next year, so for now people can enjoy both the dunking and the doughnuts.

