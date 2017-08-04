Upcoming Jack Johnson shows to benefit Kokua Hawaii Foundation

Kokua Hawaii Foundation Co-Founder Jack Johnson will be playing two hometown shows, August 4th and August 5th at the Waikiki Shell in Honolulu. All proceeds from the shows will benefit the Kokua Hawaii Foundation to support environmental education in Hawaii schools and communities.

The Waikiki shows will feature the All At Once Village Green, where fans can snack on tasty island fresh treats, learn about environmental projects, and participate in interactive games and crafts with Kokua Hawai?i Foundation and over 30 other local non-profits and food vendors. Non-Profit partners such as Slow Food Oahu, Malama Loko Ea, and Hoa Aina O Makaha will promote sustainable local food initiatives, and organizations including Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, Malama Pupukea-Waimea, and Surfrider O?ahu will share information about ocean stewardship efforts and how to get involved. The Keiki Stage area will also offer special activities for kids including creative reuse art projects hosted by Art Explorium, along with special performances from the Honolulu Theatre for Youth and more.

Johnson and his production team have paved the way in green touring practices with extensive sustainability programs at every show. The Waikiki Shell shows will continue to revolutionize environmentally friendly touring, including eliminating the use of single-use plastics backstage and at all concessions. All beverages will be served in cans, all serveware will be compostable, and no single-use plastic water bottles will be sold. Instead, fans can bring in or buy their own empty reusable Jack Johnson or Kokua Hawai?i Foundation branded water thermos or cups to refill at the Water Refill Stations that will be located around the venue. Fans can also reduce their carbon footprint by biking to the show and utilizing the Bike Valet service or carpooling with 4 or more friends and parking at the Carpool Only lots located at the front of the venue. Electric trolleys will also bring concertgoers who can park at off-site lots at Kapi?olani Community College.

For more information visit http://www.kokuahawaiifoundation.org

