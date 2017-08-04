You can now feature Hawaii's national parks on your license plates

Enjoy the views in Hawaii? Well now you can take them wherever you go.

The Department of Motor Vehicles has released their first specialty license plates in Hawaii featuring colorful, iconic settings from the state’s national parks.

From Haleakala to Hawaii’s Volcanoes, these license plates embody a unique part of the island’s beauty – the national parks.

“We are proud to raise awareness of the first national parks in Hawaii through release of these specialty license plates,” said Cindy Orlando, superintendent of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Each plate highlights a unique Hawaii view, some even showcasing rare native species like the nene and the silversword. The plates were designed as a donation to the National Park Service by Sae Design, a Maui graphic design company.

"The specialty plates are a great way to show your state pride and support the protection of natural and cultural resources," said Natalie Gates, superintendent of Haleakala National Park.

Proceeds from the plates will be managed by Hawaii Pacific Parks Association and will go toward the two national parks. Other parks like Yosemite and Yellowstone benefit from specialty plate arrangements.

The licenses plates are $35.50 and are pre-numbered. For more information about the plates, please visit your local DMV or visit the website.

