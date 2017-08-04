Lucky Strike Social celebrates grand opening at Ala Moana Center

Lucky Strike Entertainment is thrilled to announce the opening of the first Lucky Strike Social in Hawaii, bringing together exceptional chef-driven food, state-of-the-art electronic gaming, craft beverages, the original Lucky Strike lanes and a live performance club in one fully immersive venue.

Lucky Strike’s Consulting Chef, Bradley Borchardt recently returned after 6 years of traveling to over 60 cities and studying in 7 different cooking schools throughout Japan, China and Thailand where he has become fluent in a variety of Asian cuisine.

Chef Brochardt is working side by side with local favorite, Chef David Saccomanno, to develop unique concepts and menu items-centered around Lucky Strike Social’s signature and driving our scratch kitchen mentality. These collaborative creations elevate traditional pub and comfort food fare into modern handcrafted culinary dishes, offering an immersion of island-infused Latin and Asian cuisines. Featuring Poke Bowls, huli-huli chicken, kalbi beef and signature local island staples like Lucky Loco Moco and Kalua Pork Nachos. Mainland imports include their crispy chicken sandwich, custom burgers, hand battered corn dogs and pizzas.

A vibrant cocktail menu consisting of craft beers and island inspired cocktails served from a 60’ industrial-style bar will round out the gastropub experience where guests will also be able to view games or curated art on a monstrous 250- square-foot HD video wall.

The Ala Moana venue will feature myriad of entertainment options, including a four-lane bowling suite with a live music stage, a full bar and a fun-meets-sophisticated lounge setting. The venue will also feature over 130 games, ranging from boardwalk classics to super deluxe attractions, and a state-of-the-art retail store stocked with 250 prizes guests can redeem with a digital swipe card, eliminating the need for cumbersome change or tokens.

Lucky Strike Social Honolulu will also be available for functions and private bookings for groups ranging from 10-1200, offering guests the ideal venue for parties, company team building events or a fun twist on the classic Hawaiian Luau.

For more information about Lucky Strike Social Honolulu, including launch details and reservation information, visit http://www.luckystrikesocial.com/honolulu/

