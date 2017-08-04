Na Hoku Hanohano award finalist Izik returns to the Doris Duke Theatre

Na Hoku Hanohano Award Finalist, Izik, returns to the Doris Duke Stage for one night only to celebrate music and art. Doors open at 6:30pm, with wine and beer available for purchase in the Luce Pavilion before the show. The show starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $25 for museum members. Tickets are available online through izikmuzik.com.

Mimesis is derived from the Greek mimesis, meaning to imitate. The show, will feature performances of original material from Izik as well as various mediums of art from artists he has chosen to collaborate with. “Mimesis is integral to the relationship between art and nature and to the relation governing works of art themselves” says Izik. “As an artist I believe that it is important to recreate, beautify, and universalize our existing realities. For this show, I found it necessary to bring in other artists as a way to validate more than one reality.” Mimesis Through Izik will be split up into four sets: The Sensitive Dimension, Insomniac’s Lullaby, Nocturne In Nostalgia & A Farewell to Saturn.

Tickets and further information for the Friday, August 4th Mimesis Through Izik Concert are available through izikmuzik.com. Tickets are $30 for General Admission and $25 for Museum Members. The Doris Duke Theater is located at The Honolulu Museum of Arts at 900 S. Beretania, Honolulu HI 96814.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.