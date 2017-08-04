Billy V: Regina Belle performing at Blue Note Hawaii

Regina Belle is an American singer-songwriter from Englewood, New Jersey. At a young age she began performing at Englewood's Mount Calvary Baptist Church and was introduced to the Manhattans by New York radio DJ Vaughn Harper and began working as their opening act. Belle recorded the 1986 duet, “Where Did We Go Wrong” with the group, which helped to attract the attention of Columbia Records. They eventually signed her to a record deal. In 1987, she released her debut album, “All By Myself.” It included her first hits “So Many Tears” and “Show Me the Way.” Her follow-up album, “Stay with Me,” was then released in 1989.

Belle recorded a duet in 1991 with Johnny Mathis, “Better Together,” which appeared on his album “Better Together: The Duet Album.” Continuing her tradition of duets, Belle teamed up with Peabo Bryson for the songs “I Can't Imagine,” “Without You” and “A Whole New World,” which was the featured pop single from the soundtrack to the 1992 Disney movie “Aladdin.” The song hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart and won the Grammy Award in 1993 for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal as well as the Academy Award for Best Song in later that year.

Regina Belle will be performing at The Blue Note Hawaii on Friday, August 4th and Saturday, August 5th. She will announce the winners of a video audition to perform her GRAMMY Award winning Disney song “A Whole New World” with her at the shows. There will be two shows nightly at 6:30 and 9:00 p.m.

For more information and tickets, visit www.bluenotehawaii.com.

