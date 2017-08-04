Forecast: The trade winds are building on this Aloha Friday!

The trade winds are building and we will be back to breezy by afternoon. That's going to help you deal with that 89 degree high we're expecting in Honolulu on this Aloha Friday.

Just a few showers windward and mauka. The sun will dominate the day and probably the next week. It will be a long stretch of classic Hawaii summer trade wind weather.

Surf is still "fun-sized" east and south. We could see some increase along both shores with the trade winds building and a south-southwest bump expected this weekend.

Today's waves will be 2-4 feet east and south, 2 feet or less north and west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

There is a developing tropical system far to our east just off the coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center says 80 percent chance it will get organized in the next two days.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.