Professional yo-yo player to represent Hawaii in Iceland World Championships

Playing with a yo-yo no longer means watching a piece of plastic spin up and down a string.

For one Hawaii man, it's his ticket to show off some mad skills.

Hawaii's own Evan Nagao, 21, will represent the Aloha State in the world championships of yo-yo-ing.

Nagao will compete against top notch yo-yoers on Aug. 10 through 12 in Reykjavik, Iceland showing off a multitude of tricks and skills.

His love for yoyo's has family ties. Nagao's father used to own a yo-yo shop in Honolulu.

