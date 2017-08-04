L.A. Clippers to play Toronto Raptors in preseason game at Stan Sheriff

Tickets are now on sale for a preseason match-up between the L.A. Clippers and Toronto Raptors.

As a part of the Hawaii Classic, two games are scheduled for Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. and Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Tickets begin at $20 dollars.

The games are a result of a partnership between the L.A Clippers and the Hawaii Tourism Authority in an effort to bring nationally highlighted sports to the islands.

A Fan Festival event will also allow the public to meet and greet meet members of the team while they are in the islands.

The free festival will be held at the Hawaii Convention Center, but details have not yet been released.

For more information on how to get tickets to the games, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.