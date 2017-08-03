Water main break closes all east bound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard

Board of Water Supply crews are working to fix a water main break that shut down all east bound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

BWS officials said the 12-inch line break was first reported around 4:30 p.m.

The break forced the shut down of Vineyard between Pua Lane and Palama Street.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Eight customers are temporarily without water.

This story will be updated.

