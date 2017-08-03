Authorities search for suspect who allegedly dragged woman with her own car

Authorities released new surveillance images of a man they believed dragged a woman with her own vehicle.

According to police, a woman was grabbing belongings from the back of her vehicle on Aloha Tower Drive.

When the woman came around to enter the driver's seat, she found a man already behind the wheel.

The man then fled the scene in the vehicle, dragging the woman as he drove off. The woman suffered undisclosed injuries.

Authorities say the incident happened on July 27 around 4:45 p.m.

Anyone with tips is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-83000.

