After 67 years, a soldier is identified — and his family gets closure

By Kimi Andrew

HNN News Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- After 67 years of searching for their loved one, Army Cpl. Glenn Kritzwiser’s family has finally found him.

With the help of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Kritzwiser remains were identified as those buried in an unmarked grave at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

The soldier died in the Korean War at just 19 years old.

Sally Steenland, Kritzwiser’s niece, accompanied by her husband and daughter, flew to Hawaii so her uncle could be properly buried.

“I feel relieved that he is a known soldier and that his soul can rest in peace and that his family can have closure as well,” said Steenland.

Ballard Mortuary works with the Army in order to prepare the newly identified soldiers for a proper burial. A representative from the mortuary said that they help prepare remains of about three, once unknown, soldiers per week.

Steenland said she hopes others in her family's situation don’t give up their search for their loved one.

“To those of you who are waiting for your loved one to be identified, don’t give up hope. It happened, it happens, and what a blessing. And we’re grateful to all of the people who are working hard to make this happen.”

