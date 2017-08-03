Applications to be accepted for Kakaako workforce apartments

Applications will soon be accepted for local workforce housing in Kakaako.
Starting August 18, developer Gerding Edlen will accept applications for Keauhou Lane, a complex with 209 housing units on Keawe Street.
Units available include studios, one and two-bedroom apartments. Each unit has air conditioning and Energy-star stainless steel appliances.
Eligible applicants must make up to 80 percent of the area median income, which can range from $58,640 for individuals, and $83,680 for a family of four.
Rent will vary between $1,288 to $2,108 a month. Tenants will be able to move in in late August.
“We know there’s strong demand for workforce rentals and we’re pleased to offer apartments that are not only attractive and well-designed but also environmentally- and energy-friendly,” Brent Gaulke, a partner at Gerding Edlen said.
For more information, click here.
