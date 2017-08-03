Warning signs posted after 3K gallons of wastewater spills into Honolulu Harbor

The public is advised to stay out of the waters in Honolulu after the Clean Water Branch was notified of two cases of wastewater discharge.

At the Honolulu Harbor from Aloha Tower Marketplace to the Alil Kai mooring area and near the H buoy, reports of waste discharge were called to Department of Health officials’ attention Thursday.

An estimated 3,000 gallons of waste began Wednesday night through a storm drain and continues to enter the harbor. Warning signs have been posted in the area as officials begin repairs.

Nearby, a vessel was seen dumping wastewater into the ocean as it approached the harbor. The waste stopped discharging approximately 1000 yards from shore, but continued into the harbor. The waste has currently stopped at Pier 38.

The details behind the owner and size of the vessel remain unknown.

The public is advised to remain out of these areas until signs have been removed or officials clear the water for safety.

