Monk seal pup triggers federal response after swimming into natatorium pool again

Kaimana, the (rascal) monk seal pup that was born at the beach by the same name, swam back into the Waikiki Natatorium on Thursday afternoon.

A federal marine mammal response team responded, but didn't have to pluck the endangered Hawaiian monk seal from the pool. The pup and his mom were able to figure out how to swim out on their own.

NOAA volunteers are continuing to monitor the two monk seals, and are urging beachgoers to give the animals a wide berth.

Last week, the pup swam into the natatorium's pool, triggering a quick response by NOAA volunteers.

Beach goers and others who have been watching the pup and her mom knew something was wrong when the mother seal began barking frantically and the pup was nowhere to be found.

