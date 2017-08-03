DTRIC Insurance celebrates 25th anniversary

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
After a handful of activists were arrested Tuesday in protests against a controversial telescope planned for Haleakala, some are claiming Maui police officers used excessive force despite a peaceful demonstration.More >>
Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.More >>
Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.More >>
