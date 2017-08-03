DTRIC Insurance celebrates 25th anniversary

This year, DTRIC Insurance Co. celebrates its 25th anniversary of doing business in Hawaii. The company was founded in 1992 and also recently in the news regarding now wholly-acquired and owned by Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. (ADI). They are a subsidiary of the MS&AD Insurance Group, which is Japan’s largest insurance group and the eighth largest in the world.

